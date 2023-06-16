Is the Indian Railways stretched beyond its capacity? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

June 16, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

On June 2, 2023, an accident involving three trains took place in Balasore district of Odisha. It claimed 288 lives and left more 1,200 people injured. The tragedy has left several questions in its wake about safety, signalling, and overcrowding.

Here we discuss whether the Indian Railways is stretched beyond its capacity.

Guests: Mahesh Mangal, former additional member of the Railway Board. He led the team which developed Kavach; Sudhanshu Mani, retired General Manager of the Integrated Coach Factory of the Indian Railways in Chennai, creator of the Vande Bharat Express

Host: Maitri Porecha

