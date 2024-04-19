GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Is the government justified in targeting terrorists outside the border? | The Hindu parley podcast

April 19, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar

Earlier this month, following a report in The Guardian stating that the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate terrorists on foreign soil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded that India will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists. A few days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, said that under a strong government, “atankwadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mare jata hai (terrorists are being killed in their homes)”.

Is the Indian government justified in targeting terrorists outside the border? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Rakesh Sood, a former diplomat who served as Ambassador to Afghanistan, France, and Nepal. He was also Special Envoy of the Prime Minister on Disarmament and Nonproliferation until 2014; Tara Kartha, the director for research at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. She spent 17 years at the National Security Council Secretariat, which sits at the apex of India’s national security architecture

Host: Suhasini Haidar.

Read the parley article here.

