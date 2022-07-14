Is protectionism compatible with liberalisation? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Prashanth Perumal July 14, 2022 22:28 IST

There needs to be serious participation by the market forces together with the government

At a time when the Central government says it is liberalising India’s economy, its economic policymaking on the external front has been marked by rising protectionism. With policies such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, there seems to be a conscious effort to protect the domestic economy from foreign competition. This raises questions on whether the government’s external protectionism is compatible with its promise of liberalising India’s economy. Here we discuss the model of industrial policy that should be the way forward. Guests: Ajay Shah, Research Professor of Business at Jindal Global University; Biswajit Dhar, Professor at the Center for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University Host: Prashanth Perumal You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



