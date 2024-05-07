GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian spices found unsafe: Do food safety laws in India need an overhaul? | In Focus podcast 

Dr Vandana Prasad explains how certain spice mixes were found to have high amounts of a toxic pesticide in them, and why, despite safety laws, unsafe food has become a growing problem in India.

May 07, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

A massive controversy has erupted in the world of spices, masalas and mixes, with products of two leading Indian players, MDH and Everest in the midst of this. The Hong Kong and Singapore governments suspended the sale and withdrew certain masalas of these two brands, stating that they contained higher than permissible limits of a pesticide, ethylene oxide. Multiple governments of other countries have now announced investigations into these products from India. After this, the Spices Board and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, or FSSAI announced a slew of measures for spices as well as other foods, to test for contamination and to ensure they are up to standards. 

India adopts stringent norms for maximum pesticide residues limit in food items: Government

In the meantime though, the FSSAI has been under criticism for another issue – the allowing of a ten-fold increase in maximum residue limit from 0.01 milligrams per kg to 0.1 in spices and herbs, in cases of pesticides not registered in India or in cases where the maximum limit is not defined in Indian or international regulations. 

What is going on with pesticides and masalas in India? How unsafe are the foods, especially processed foods that are sold in India? What are the regulations we have in place, and how effectively are these being implemented? Do we need a more stringent system to ensure food safety and public health in India? 

Why are Indian spices facing the heat? | Explained

Guest: Dr Vandana Prasad, a community paediatrician and public health professional associated with the Public Health Resource Network 

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: 

