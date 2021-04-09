In battle for Assam, BJP looks for pan national identity, Congress to regain turf | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In the last episode of our series analysing each State where Assembly elections are taking place, we’re looking at Assam and giving you an overview of the major issues at play there. The battle for Assam has big implications for the Congress and BJP. For the latter, gaining a second term in Assam would cement the party’s hold on the northeast where it rules either directly or in an alliance in all 8 States. For the Congress, coming back to power in Assam would mean regaining a major stronghold and opening up a gateway once again to the northeast. Besides these two major parties there is also the potential impact of new regional parties to discuss.

Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu