How will Joe Biden change America’s relations with China | The Hindu In Focus podcast

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office as the 46th President of the United States in January, he will face, in addition to a raging pandemic, an enormous economic challenge.

America’s economic problems at home will hinge on whether or not the Biden administration will be able to get one crucial relationship right, the fraying ties with China having descended into outright confrontation. What legacy does Donald Trump leave behind on the China front? Has his trade war achieved its goals? And how will Biden shape America’s China policy? What explains China’s tepid reaction to the Biden victory? (Beijing was, at the time of recording this podcast on November 11, among the few countries to not congratulate the Biden-Harris campaign or acknowledge their victory. China finally issued a terse and measured statement on November 13.)

Guests: Bob Davis and Wei Lingling, authors of Superpower Showdown: How the Battle Between Trump and Xi Threatens a New Cold War

