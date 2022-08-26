How to grow cricket in the OTT age: Australia’s strategic plan | In Focus podcast

Ankit Mishra speaks to us on how Cricket Australia’s strategic plan document was put together, and how the organization manages and promotes the sport in their country.

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia launched a five-year strategic plan for growing and managing the sport in the country. The plan, titled ‘Where the Game Grows’ lays down a roadmap for Australian cricket for the period 2022-2027. It has many ambitious targets, including doubling the number of cricket-playing kids aged 5 to 12 years to 210,000 in five years, and quadrupling the number of girls taking up cricket to 60,000. Among other things, the plan also aims to enhance community participation, increase cultural diversity, and offer outstanding digital and live experiences for cricket fans – all with an eye on making cricket an Olympic sport by the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. India, as we all know, is a cricket-crazy country, but the fans aren’t a part of the process when the Board draws up its long-term plans, unlike Australia. So there is a lot of curiosity about Cricket Australia’s approach to managing the sport. How did Cricket Australia come up with this plan, what went into it and what are the challenges they foresee? Guest: Ankit Mishra, General Manager, Strategy and Customer Experience at Cricket Australia Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



