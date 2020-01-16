How the Sabarimala case triggered larger, complicated questions on religious practice | The Hindu In Focus podcast

When the Supreme Court ruled on a batch of review petitions challenging its 2018 verdict that allowed women aged 10-50 entry into the Sabarimala temple, it failed to deliver a verdict. Rather it sought an ‘authoritative’ pronouncement from a larger Bench on the balance between freedom of religion and other fundamental rights.

The hearings will now cover these ‘larger questions’ and also take into its ambit issues such as the entry of women into mosques, the entry of Parsi women married to non-Parsis into an agyari, and the practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohras. How did we get to this more confused and complicated juncture, and what lies ahead?

Guest: Suhrith Parthasarathy, Advocate, Madras High Court

