Has the economy improved in the NDA’s second term? | The Hindu parley podcast

January 26, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST

On February 1, the BJP-led government will place its Interim Budget in Parliament, seeking a vote on account.

Has the NDA government’s economic performance in its second term fared better than its first? Here we discuss the question.

Guests:D.K. Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at Ernst and Young, India; G. Vijay, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Hyderabad

Host: Kunal Shankar

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in