Fast and furious: How can India ensure Umran Malik fulfills his potential? | In Focus podcast
Vijay Lokapally speaks to us on how India can harness and sustain Umran Malik’s fast bowling talent
Umran Malik, the 22-year-old tearaway fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has been making waves in the IPL. Now he has received a much anticipated call-up to the Indian national team. He has been picked for the five-match T20 series against South Africa next month.
One of the reasons there is so much excitement around Umran Malik is that for the first time India has a quickie whose speed is within touching distance of the 160 kmph-mark. Malik’s emergence also comes at an interesting time for India – despite a long tradition of spin bowling, India is now facing a scenario where there seems to be a surfeit of fast bowling talent but the cupboard is close to empty in the spin department. How do we understand this trend? And given that India has a history of young fast bowling talent that tends of fade away fast, how good really is Umran Malik?
Guest: Vijay Lokapally, editorial consultant with Sportstar
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan