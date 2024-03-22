Do the electoral bonds disclosures merit a full-fledged probe? | In Focus podcast

March 22, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

After repeated prodding from the Supreme Court, the State Bank of India has finally disclosed the full details of the electoral bonds bought and redeemed. The Election Commission has made the data public. This comes in the wake of the electoral bond being established as patently unconstitutional, a mode of political funding susceptible to corrupt practices.

Now that the details of who gave how much to which party is in the public domain, what do the numbers reveal? Were the fears of ‘quid pro quo’ between donors and recipients justified? Are there sufficient grounds to call for a full-fledged anti-corruption investigation?

Guest: R Vignesh from The Hindu’s data team.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editors, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

