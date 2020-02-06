Delhi Assembly elections: Can the BJP's divisive campaign halt AAP's momentum? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

As Delhi goes to vote on February 8, the BJP has targeted anti-CAA protesters as the central plank of its campaign, unleashing a level of vitriol that observers in the capital say they have never seen.

The Hindu In Focus podcast | Delhi Elections: is it Kejriwal vs Amit Shah in the national capital?

The AAP has manoeuvred artfully, with their manifesto delivering a few surprising twists of it's own.

The Congress meanwhile, is making a last minute push.

The second of our two part series on the Delhi elections lays the ground before the voting.

Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu

