Delhi Elections: is it Kejriwal vs Amit Shah in the national capital? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

As the national capital gears up to vote on February 8 the ruling Aam Aadmi Party have emerged as the clear front runners, showcasing their governance record over the last five years. The BJP has responded by pitching its campaign on national issues like the CAA. And where does the Congress stand? Our first episode on the Delhi elections is a quick primer on the campaign of each party.

Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu

Catch the best of The Hindu’s podcasts now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher