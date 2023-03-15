Decoding the UN High Seas Treaty | In Focus podcast

March 15, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas. On March 4, a draft international agreement, called the UN High Seas Treaty, was finalised to govern the conduct of governments in ‘open seas’ – the major part of the world’s oceans – two-thirds of it – which lie beyond the jurisdiction of any one country.

Once ratified by the signatory countries, the agreement will become legally binding. The treaty, dubbed the ‘Paris Agreement for the Oceans’, will also establish a conference of the parties (CoP) that will meet periodically so that member states can be held accountable for respecting the treaty.

So, what exactly does the UN High Seas Treaty propose? How will ensure that biodiversity of the oceans is protected? And what does it say in terms of sharing of marine genetic resources – a key sticking point in the negotiations preceding the agreement?

Guest: Kanchi Kohli from the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

