Decoding the govt’s Bill on appointment of Election Commissioners | In Focus podcast

M. G. Devasahayam speaks to us about the implications of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, and the new provisions of this bill. 

September 28, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The government introduced a new Bill in the Rajya Sabha in August – the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. It repeals the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

This Bill was initially listed for discussion in the special session of Parliament this month, before being held back. But it has sparked a big debate about the implications of this Bill, especially the provisions that removed the Supreme Court Chief Justice from the selection panel, and altered the status of the Election Commissioner – from being equivalent to a Supreme Court judge, to that of a Cabinet Secretary.

Guest: Former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam, who is also Coordinator, Citizen’s Commission on Elections.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

