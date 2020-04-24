Coronavirus daily update | U.S. immigration ban, Health Ministry says COVID-19 growth in India linear, not exponential | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we’ll get an update from The Hindu's United States Correspondent Sriram Lakshman on the overall situation with regard to the Coronavirus in the U.S. and the reasoning behind President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on immigration, on which he signed an executive order on April 22.

We’ll then move on to Ministry briefings — from the External Affairs Ministry, National Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar will give us an update on medical supplies coming into India from other countries and particularly on whether there has been any response to rapid testing kits imported from China being largely inaccurate. Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy has an update from the Health Ministry on some rather detailed numbers put out by the government to show that the growth in the number of cases in India has been linear and not exponential.

