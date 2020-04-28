Coronavirus daily update | PM discusses lockdown-exit with States, ICMR cautions against using faulty rapid test kits | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As the last week of the 40-day lockdown begins, the Prime Minister held a video conference with Chief Ministers on April 27, and indicated that any exit from the lockdown would be gradational in terms of resuming economic activity, with particular emphasis still being placed on bringing down the case load in ‘red zones’. The ICMR, meanwhile, has asked States to stop using antibody test kits supplied by two Chinese companies. We will discuss that with National Editor Suhasini Haidar, who has also interviewed India’s ambassador to China.

Plus, a quick update on Tamil Nadu imposing more stringent lockdown measures in five cities and the reasoning behind it with T.N. Bureau Chief Ramya Kannan.

