India working with China to ensure quality of supplies, says Vikram Misri

India is working together with Chinese authorities to identify bona fide suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies, says the Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, stressing that all procurement by the government is going through independent third-party inspection, amid concerns about Chinese supplies.

The External Affairs Ministry has said more than 400 tonnes of medical equipment from China have arrived in the past two weeks. How are the two countries working together during the pandemic?

India is in the process of commercially procuring a large amount of medical supplies from China. Our priority is for quality products to be available at reasonable and stable prices and enable their transport in an efficient and timely manner to India. We have been working together with the Chinese side on identifying bona fide suppliers, facilitating customs procedures and expediting flight clearances, etc. Smooth cooperation in these areas would be an excellent development in our bilateral relations.

Also read: India to get 15 million PPE kits from China

Tens of thousands of PPE kits failed quality tests, and the use of rapid antibody test kits had to be put on hold. Why has India continued with imports?

China happens to be among the world’s largest producers of some of the medical supplies that India is looking to procure at this moment. With regard to quality issues with the rapid antibody tests, you may have to inquire with the agencies at the Indian end that were involved with the procurement process. Regarding PPE kits, it may be noted that several agencies in India, including private entities, are involved in this procurement exercise and may not have been in a position to look at quality-related issues in detail.

As far as the procurement of PPE kits by the Government of India through the Embassy in Beijing is concerned, we are taking care to ensure that this is confined to a list of approved and qualified suppliers who figure on an official Chinese Government list. Chinese authorities have also added an extra quality inspection requirement for all consignments before they are handed over to customs authorities.

Also read: India following U.S. trajectory in COVID-19 cases, says Chinese expert

We are also doing our part in the quality assurance exercise by insisting on an independent third-party inspection by reputed agencies [such as SGS Switzerland and Bureau Veritas]. Indeed, it is through this third party inspection that we have been able to detect issues with a recent consignment and have had it returned to the manufacturer for rectification.

China has called India’s decision to push FDI from neighbours through the government route a discriminatory move, violating global commitments. What is your response?

There is no prohibition or bar on investments resulting from these procedural changes, which have been made with full cognisance of India’s international commitments.

Will this slow the flow of Chinese investments into India?

India continues to remain among the most attractive global destinations for FDI. Capital only seeks returns, and as long as India continues to be a profitable place to do business, I do not expect the trend of investment into India from anywhere in the world to change.

Is India exploring any formal cooperation to learn from mistakes and best practices adopted by Wuhan?

Members of the Indian scientific fraternity had participated in a video conference organised by the Chinese side that was dedicated to sharing China’s experiences in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Also read: The COVID-19 pandemic is China’s biggest crisis since Tiananmen, says Richard McGregor

There may be more such opportunities in future, and we will look forward to participating in them. Right now, the preoccupation in both countries is to deal with the immediate challenges posed by the pandemic.

Institutes like the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research have collaborated in the past in studies with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Do you see more such collaborations, or will they come to an end after the pandemic?

Public health issues, epidemiology, vaccine development, etc., are areas with significant potential for cooperation between India and China, given our large populations, and our large pools of scientific and technological manpower. I think it would be mutually beneficial to remain engaged in these areas.

The agencies concerned would be better placed to answer questions on specific programmes of cooperation.

Celebrations for the 70th year of India-China relations have been put on pause. Will the informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi be postponed this year?

At the second Informal Summit in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi had agreed to celebrate this event through 70 activities. The outbreak has obviously interrupted our plans. We may, thus, not necessarily be able to undertake every activity, but it remains our intention to try and do as much as possible in the time that is available to us. Both sides remain engaged on the issue, and we hope we can resume engagements at the earliest possible, whenever it is safe and healthy to do so.