Coronavirus | A mathematical model to reflect local realities | The Hindu In Focus Podcast (Expert View)

In an earlier episode of this podcast, we had discussed some of the mathematical models initially presented for India, some of which projected astronomical figures of COVID-19 cases and deaths. We discussed the parameters and assumptions that those models, many prepared by Universities in the United States and discussed the need for mathematical modelling that could be applied for individual States and districts. In a follow-up discussion today, we discuss a new mathematical model, created through an inter-city collaboration by Indian scientists, that can reflect these local realities and is also more accessible to the public.

Guest: Dr. Gautam Menon, Professor of physics and biology, Ashoka University, and researcher on the modelling of infectious diseases and its implications for public policy.

