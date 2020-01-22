China coronavirus: What we know so far | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The latest outbreak of the deadly coronavirus detected in the city of Wuhan in China has caused nine deaths and affected more than 400 people, said China’s National Health Commission on January 22. The virus has now spread to several other countries with the first case outside of Asia having been reported on Tuesday. This podcast looks at what we know so far about how the coronavirus was discovered, how it spreads and what the response of global bodies like the WHO has been.

Guest: R Prasad, Science Editor, The Hindu

