Brinda Karat on the struggles of working as a woman activist and politician | The Hindu On Books podcast

January 26, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Brinda Karat has been working with the CPI(M) for the last 53-years. And this memoir by her is primarily about the ten-years from imposition of emergency in 1975 till 1985 when she lived under the assumed name of Rita. It is also a story of a young upper middle class girl, who left her job with Air India in London to join the communist movement and struggles of working as a woman activist & politician. The book also chronicles stories of common workers, trade unionists and their struggles during the emergency years.

Guest: Brinda Karat

Host: Sobhana K Nair

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more On Books podcasts: