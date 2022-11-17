Brazil elections: The weight of Lula’s environmental promises | Data Point podcast

November 17, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

On October 30, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, more commonly known as Lula, won Brazil’s nail-biting presidential election. Lula, a leftist populist, ran against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing hardliner, in a deply polarised Brazil. During his campaign, Lula pledged to implement policies to protect the Amazon, which saw widespread destruction under Bolsonaro. In this episode, The Hindu speaks to experts on what incentivised voters to choose Lula, and how important climate change and environmental issues are to the Brazilian people.

Guest:

Valentina Sader: Associate director at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, where she leads the Center’s work on Brazil, gender equality and diversity

Fabro Steibel: Executive director at the The Institute for Technology & Society of Rio, and the lead partner on the nationally representative survey on Climate Change and Public Perception in Brazil in partnership with Yale University and the Brazilian survey research firm IPEC

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

Listen to more Data Point podcasts: