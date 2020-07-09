Podcast

Ashish Jha of Harvard University on COVID-19 pandemic and policy solutions for India| In Focus podcast

Dr. Ashish Jha, Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, shares insights into epidemiological basis of the COVID-19 pandemic

While nations across the world struggle to contain the fallout of the human toll and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts such as Dr. Ashish Jha have been at the forefront of research and public policy guidance to public and private institutions dealing with the crisis. He shared insights into epidemiological basis of the pandemic and what policy solutions hold out hope for the future in India.

Guest: Ashish Jha, K.T. Li Professor of Global Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

Read the story here

Related Articles

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 8:29:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/ashish-jha-of-harvard-university-on-covid-19-pandemic-and-policy-solutions-for-india-in-focus-podcast/article32034437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY