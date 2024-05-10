GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Are independent journalists on YouTube replacing TV journalists? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - May 10, 2024 02:15 am IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam

In 2022, a Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS)-Lokniti survey in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung showed that TV channels dominate as the news source in India, despite poor trust levels in them. In 2023, a Global Fact 10 research report showed that more and more Indians are now placing their trust in YouTube and WhatsApp for news.

Are independent journalists on YouTube slowly replacing TV journalists in India? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Ravish Kumar, senior journalist, was formerly with NDTV. A Ramon Magsaysay award winner, he now runs a YouTube news channel with more than 10 million subscribers; Kunal Purohit, an independent journalist and researcher, and the author of H Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Popstars

Host: Radhika Santhanam

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

