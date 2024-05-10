In 2022, a Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS)-Lokniti survey in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung showed that TV channels dominate as the news source in India, despite poor trust levels in them. In 2023, a Global Fact 10 research report showed that more and more Indians are now placing their trust in YouTube and WhatsApp for news.

Are independent journalists on YouTube slowly replacing TV journalists in India? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Ravish Kumar, senior journalist, was formerly with NDTV. A Ramon Magsaysay award winner, he now runs a YouTube news channel with more than 10 million subscribers; Kunal Purohit, an independent journalist and researcher, and the author of H Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Popstars

