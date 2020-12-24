Are children being introduced to coding too early in life? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Only if children are kept busy in different ways can problem solving and other skills be honed.

The number of coding and programming bootcamps that are being offered by educational technology (Ed Tech) companies for children as young as four or five years has increased exponentially in recent times. Ed Tech companies argue that careers in the 21st century will be based on technology, for which children should get a head start. There have also been ringing endorsements from celebrities for this trend.

Should we at all be concerned about this? What are the repercussions of increasing screen time for young children? Here we discuss this issue.

Guests: Latha Madhusudhan, an educator for over 30 years, is the founder of ‘Prakriti - A Waldorf Kindergarten’, a Waldorf-inspired school in Bengaluru; Pritika Mehta, a data scientist and entrepreneur who leads initiatives to teach coding to young children via interactive games

Host: Mandira Moddie