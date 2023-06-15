HamberMenu
Arati Kumar-Rao on her new book ‘Marginlands’ | The Hindu On Books podcast

In her book, the artist and photographer brings us stories of people who inhabit the most hostile corners of the subcontinent.

June 15, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Divya Gandhi
Divya Gandhi

In this episode of On Book Podcast with The Hindu, we are joined by Arati Kumar-Rao, an artist, photographer and author of ‘Marginlands’, a book that chronicles a decade of travels to fringes of the subcontinent that journalism often leaves unexplored: the mangroves of the Sundarbans, the Thar desert and the tidepools of Goa. 

In this podcast, Kumar-Rao talks about how she discovers a desert full of water, about the 40 names for clouds the people of the Thar have, how Tagore and Satyajit Ray inform her work, and her form of slow journalism.

Guest: Arati Kumar-Rao, an artist, photographer and author of ‘Marginlands’

Host: Divya Gandhi, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more On Books podcasts:

