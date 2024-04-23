GIFT a SubscriptionGift
17-year-old Challenger: How Gukesh made chess history | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao speaks to us about the 2024 Candidates tournament, and the recent success of the 17 year old Indian chess prodigy.

April 23, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Gukesh Dommaraju, the 17-year-old Indian chess prodigy, has become the youngest player ever to win the Candidates tournament. As he broke a 40-year-old record in the name of Garry Kasparov, Gukesh became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win a Candidates event and earn the right to challenge the world champion for the title.

But Gukesh’s journey hasn’t been easy. He almost didn’t qualify for the Candidates tournament – making the cut at the last minute, thanks to a hurriedly organised event in Chennai. And the moments before his victory were full of nail-biting drama.

Guest: Rakesh Rao from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

