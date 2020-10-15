Rain pours misery on Hyderabad

Doors of the historic Himayatsagar opened after a gap of nearly a decade following heavy rains.
Photo: PTI
A view of the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge submerged in floodwater.
A view of the cut off Gaganpahad connecting Hyderabad City to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport that resulted in several vehicles passing by on NH44 being washed away during the deluge.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
Several homes went out under the spate of river Musi, at Chaderghat.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Rescue operation being carried out for locals to move them to safer places following heavy rain, at Falaknuma.
Photo: PTI
A view of a flooded road following heavy rains at Dilshuknagar.
A view of a flooded road following heavy rains at Malakpet.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Residents of Nadeem Colony near Golconda Fort area wade through water following heavy rains.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
A man dives for a swim into Musi river, which has swept into his home at Moosanagar slum.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA