Rain pours misery on Hyderabad

As many as 16 people lost their lives due to the rains pounding Hyderabad on Wednesday. With the latest deaths, the toll till Wednesday night rose to 24 including eight members of two families, who lost their lives after a large boundary wall collapsed on their houses in Chandrayangutta area late on Tuesday.

Here is a series of photos from the city as it reels under the deluge.

Doors of the historic Himayatsagar opened after a gap of nearly a decade following heavy rains.

