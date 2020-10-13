Rain pours misery on Hyderabad

City on high alert as several areas receive 10-20 cm rain

Nature’s fury doubled its wrath upon the city on Tuesday, the third day of unremitting spell of rain, keeping the city and civic authorities on high alert.

Torrential downpour, roads resembling ocean fronts, vehicles stranded on water logged stretches, menacing rush of water into low lying colonies, and imminent alarm bells for areas abutting the Musi river were common concerns across the metropolis, which received over 10 centimetres of rain at minimum across various localities.

The thunderstorm which continued from the previous day, only intensified towards the evening, after a deceptive respite for a brief while in the morning hours. It continued to beat down upon the city for hours on, without flopping in vigour even for a moment thereon.

As per information from the automatic weather stations installed in the city, by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, South Hastinapuram area of LB Nagar received the highest rainfall at 22.5 centimetre, followed by Hayatnagar and Rajiv Nagar in Kapra at 21 centimetre.

The stations at Dammaiguda, Peerzadiguda, Kushaiguda, Lingojiguda, Tarnaka, Kandikal Gate, Macha Bolarum, Ramanthapur, Cherlapally, Malkajgiri, Madhusudan Nagar, Rein Bazar, Habsiguda, Neredmet, Sardarmahal, West Marredpally, Monda Market, Mettuguda, among others received between 15 and 19 centimetre of rainfall.

Very few localities remained where the rainfall was less than 10 centimetres, which in isolation indicates very heavy rain by city standards.

Insufficient storm water drainage drove the water surge onto the roads and colonies, while officials were kept on tenterhooks with rising levels of lakes.

With the threat imminent of rising water in Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu, and the spectre of inundation looming large, GHMC officials used pumps to de-water the lake on Monday night itself. Still, by Tuesday evening, the lake was back to the brim. Saroornagar lake too has started inching towards FTL, and with several encroachments on its surplus nala, officials have evacuated a few colonies and sheltered the residents in community halls.

Officials informed that with two minor water bodies Kappala Cheruvu and Bathula Cheruvu showing signs of overflowing, evacuations are in full force there.

Disaster Response Force from the Disaster Management wing of GHMC had to use boats to evacuate citizens from inundated areas of Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki. Miyapur Metro station too was inundated, where the DRF teams have been pushed into service, apart from Rajbhavan stretch.

Cars were washed away in Nadeem Colony, Tolichowki, while in Kalapather, a car was drowned completely, with the driver rescued by passersby.

Collapse of walls and structures was reported from multiple locations, including Shankar Nagar in Amberpet, Jhatpat Nagar in Chanchalguda, Adikmet and Dhoolpet areas. GHMC’s Town Planning wing has gone on an active demolition spree, bringing down structures in areas such as Moosa Bowli, Charminar, Lal Darwaza and other areas.

Officials on condition of anonymity informed that water was let out in staggered quantities from several lakes in city as a precautionary measure, so that the outflows all at once do not increase the pressure on the Musi, resulting in inundation of abutting areas.

Still surplus water from Hussainsagar entered homes at several localities including the ever prone Padmanagar colony behind Shanker Mutt, Adikmet and Ashoknagar area. Hussainsagar water level at 8.30 p.m. was at 513.7 metres, which is above the FTL level of 513.41 metres. At Himayatsagar, the water level hovered about 1762.303 feet, against the FTL of 1763.5 feet.

Flood gates were not lifted at Himayatsagar reservoir however, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed, as the water had not yet reached the full tank level when news last reached.

Officials have planned to lift the gates at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when the water is estimated to touch FTL calculated at the rate of inflows, unless a flash flood precipitates the situation.