In Pictures | Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

September 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and religious fervour across the country.

The 10-day festival will begin on September 19 and will end on September 28 this year.

Over the years, the Ganpati festival, pandals, and Ganesha idols have witnessed a significant evolution. Initially, celebrations were confined to homes, but now they have transformed into grand public events.

Let’s take a look at how the country is celebrating the occasion.

An artist works on a replica of Shivaji Park beach, ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival celebrations, at a residential colony in Mumbai, on September 18, 2023.

Devotees offer prayers in front of the 37-feet tall idol of Hindu god Ganesha during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Chennai on September 18, 2023.

An artist displays idols Lord Ganesha put on sale ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Kolkata,on September 18, 2023.

A 63 feet eco-friendly clay Khairtabad Ganesha idol at a 'pandal' for the Ganes Chaturthi celebrations, in Hyderabad, on September 17, 2023.

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nagpur on September 17, 2023.

People in large numbers gather at Dadar market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, on September 17, 2023.

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu god Ganesha to a 'pandal' for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai, on September 17, 2023.

Devotees transport the Ganesh idol on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hyderabad on September 17, 2023.

A 'pandal' themed on 'Chandrayaan-3' is made for the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Kolkata, on September 17, 2023.

People purchase flowers and garlands ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, September 17, 2023.

Ganesh idols being loaded in to a tractor ahead of Ganesh chaturthi celabrations in Ongole on September 17, 2023.

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu deity 'Ganesha' during a procession along a street in Mumbai on September 17, 2023, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Heavy traffic Jam around Koyambedu market on September 17 due to Ganesh Festival Celebration.

A woman artist giving finishing touches with natural clay on Ganesh idol for Ganesh Chaturthi in Vijayawada on September 17, 2023. Demand for eco-friendly Ganesh idols has gone up in Vijayawada and also other parts of NTR and Krishana district .

A woman seller selling colourful umbrellas ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Vijayawada on September 17, 2023. Devotees set these umbrellas over the idols of Lord Ganesha during the festival.

Vendors selling Ganesh Idols, patri and fruits to be used for Vinayaka Chaviti, in Vijayawada on September 17, a day before Vinayaka Chavithi.

Devotees offer prayers at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh titled “Sri Dasha Maha Vidya Maha Ganapathi” - 63 feet and weighing about 50 tonnes idol of the clay that is installed at Khairatabad during the festival season of 'Ganesh Chaturthi', in Hyderabad on September 16, 2023.

Devotees transport an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, on September 16, 2023.

An artist gives final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bhopal, on Sepember 16, 2023.

Vendors carry the idols of Lord Ganesha as they place them for sale ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Bikaner on September 16, 2023.

Artists give final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Chittaranjan Park, in New Delhi on September 16, 2023.

Idols of Lord Ganesha kept for sale ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Jammu on September 16, 2023.

An artist gives final touch to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Prayagraj on September 16, 2023.

Police personnel conducted a flag march in the crowded market area ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival', in Thane on September 16, 2023.