In pictures | Christmas-eve 2021 preparations across the country

President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders on December 24, 2021, greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and urged them to resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, he said, adding that the festival instills peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity in the society.

Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today, Mr. Kovind said.