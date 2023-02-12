Whither greeting cards

February 12, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST

Communication is at its fastest these days. Messages, made colourful and trendy, are sent and received instantly. SMS and WhatsApp are only two of the plethora of applications available today to send birthday greetings or wishes for various occasions.

But these instant messengers have wiped out the once famous “greeting cards”. The essence of the beautifully crafted greeting cards are missing in the present times.

The effort in selecting a card and the time spent on it brought a special bond between the recipient and the sender. The thought put into the cards would touch the receiver.

In those days, from the New Year Day in January to Christmas in December, greeting cards were sent to friends, relatives, well-wishers and colleagues. Cards were available for all occasions, shops would be flooded with buyers and the displays were colourful and attractive.

Meticulous care used to be taken in selecting the cards, with the message given priority. Colourful envelopes would add cheer. Care used to be taken to post the cards in advance, to avoid delays.

Waiting in queue at the post office to ascertain the value of stamps to be pasted on the envelope and the effort taken to post it brought their own pleasures. It was not pain, for it came with fond remembrances.

The postman had his task cut out during important occasions when greeting cards were despatched in huge numbers. He often carried the extra load happily, for it brought smiles everywhere.

Cards with get well messages to the sick and wishing them a speedy recovery were a soothing balm to the recipients.

Birthday greetings brought joy, leaving a tangible presence in the celebration. The sight of the address written in a well-known hand and the sender’s name at the back brought cheer even before the envelope was opened. The young generation of today might even not know that not long ago, there existed such a warm form of greeting.

Times change and changes are to be accepted and embraced. Changes most times are for the better, and, in today’s context, time being the essence, faster communication is an essential tool. But some things like greeting cards, stay in our memories. Instant messages are forgotten soon, but the physical presence of the cards stays on.

Stationery shops look dull without the colourful greeting cards. The fine craftsmanship is sorely missed.

balasubramaniampavani@gmail.com