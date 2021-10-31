Whether to dump or not

Impulsive buying has become a habit, and it’s high time people realised it

After my maternal uncle attained heavenly abode, I visited his home a month later to segregate things and dispose of some of his belongings. But to my surprise, I was shocked to see that he had possessed so many things which was not so easy to get rid of. My uncle, aged around 69, each time when he use to go for shopping, used to buy many paintings, novels, crystal showpieces, watches and pens because he had a passion for all those things. He was a collector of the above-mentioned things throughout his life. He would tirelessly buy all these things, though it drains his pocket and dump them in his flat.

Some may feel that this is not normal but I personally feel this is the present state of people. There has been a new type of shopping experience, thanks to supermarkets, many corporate chain stores and online shopping. They are solely responsible for changing the shopping culture. People from different backgrounds prefer to shop in these supermarkets because they get everything under one roof with huge varieties offered and the cost is quite cheaper than in the normal shops.

Ninety percent of people purchase what is not necessary and dump it in their residence because they have a passion for collecting things. Greedy may not be the correct word to use for this type of purchasing. We can call it a psychology of people who are tempted on seeing many colourful things under one roof to grab all of them and place them in the basket. This is one type and the other type is people who purchase things thinking that it will be useful when they are in need or an emergency. They buy loads and loads of things such as toothbrushes, nail cutters, snacks, perfumes, shaving razors, fancy earrings, and scrubs and dump it in their home, but unfortunately when there is a real need they forget where they have kept that bag or cover and in many cases the worst part is, the eatables stored get expired because we forget where we have kept the bag or stored the things in our nest due to our busy schedules.

While shopping, many go by the heart buying things what they are really passionate about. If we follow our mind, we will restrict purchases to that are needed.

