May 28, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST

Between a leech and a mosquito — the two bloodsuckers — which one will you face with confidence? I am sure that you will choose the latter remembering how casually we clap and slap them to their doom. A leech cannot be disposed of that instantaneously; for that you need the ‘weapon’ of the common salt — you sprinkle a little and the fellow gets dehydrated to death!

When faced with mosquitoes, we also have with us battery-operated gadgets, sprays and repellents to keep them at bay. But despite all that, mosquitoes are not only thriving in the 21st century but are also confidently carrying a billion-dollar mosquito-repellent industry on their puny backs.

On the contrary, leeches probably are not doing that well. I say so because we do not often see leeches around us these days as we used to in the past; mosquitoes, however, are ubiquitous.

When was your last ‘tryst’ with a leech? Probably you never really had one or perhaps it happened a long time ago and you do not remember now. Where have the leeches gone?

I remember days from my childhood in rural Assam when one would smear one’s legs and hands with kerosene before venturing out into the forests or marshlands to repel the leeches. Even going into the vegetable garden in the backyard was fraught with the risk of being bitten by a few.

A farmer, waist-deep in water, cutting swamp-grass for cattle risked getting bitten by the big water-leech. To free himself of its adamantine grip, the man would rub his warm saliva over the leech which would then loosen its hold. The very small ones found on land were called ‘China jouk’ (Chinese leech) in the local dialect; but as to how it got such a name remains a matter of speculation. Cattle were also easy targets for leeches; cows and goats sneezing vigorously to remove leeches from bleeding nostrils were a common sight in my childhood.

But as against such pictures from the past, leeches are hard to come by these days even in the villages. They have long disappeared from the heavily concretised and polluted urban areas.

As a child, I used to think of leeches as one of the most unnecessary creations of God. But now I know that there is nothing which is unnecessary; every species has its unique position and crucial role on earth. The absence of a particular species in the food chain adversely impacts the delicate equilibrium that is so important for a healthy ecosystem.

The excessive and indiscriminate use of pesticides and herbicides is taking a heavy toll on biodiversity. The picture is pathetic; we are obsessively and continuously trying to shape the Earth according to our needs, requirements, and fancies. Our recklessness has resulted in the disappearance of many plants and animal species from the planet altogether. Are the leeches going that way?

It was a holiday morning and I was casually cycling from Jorhat towards Mariani, a town in upper Assam bordering Nagaland. The sky above was marked by heavy nimbus clouds, I could feel the cool wet wind against my face. With no raincoat or umbrella, I felt I was heading towards some misadventure.

The hills of Nagaland in the horizon made for a beautiful picture. I got down from my bicycle and was scanning the scene for a perfect shot with my mobile-phone camera. Suddenly, my eyes caught a leech on a blade of grass, it was all excited and agitated sensing blood. I cringed and placed myself out of its reach. But, honestly, I was glad with the sighting after many years.

Wishing it better luck, I got on my bicycle and moved on. It was an ordinary experience but nevertheless carried a message of hope that there are healthy nooks and corners still left in our polluted towns and cities.

