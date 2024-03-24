Too busy today?

March 24, 2024 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST

In this world everyone is busy in different ways. Who feels that he has time at his disposal? With limited time we have unlimited demands of jobs and other matters. Hence we are busy. But, it is important to know that when we give time to others, it is not the time that we are ‘free’ that we give, it is not the time during which we have nothing else to do , we talk, it is not that we have no other business to engage ourselves with that we get engaged to each other, but it is the sense of value that we give to the others despite all limitations of time and space that makes the other person feel ‘special’ and ‘precious’.

Those who say ‘I am busy’ normally operate from a feeling that ‘ I am more important than you are’or at least they ‘insensitive’. They are the ones who may think (but I am not sure) that the other person has nothing else to do except waiting and the catchy-liner which cuts short the conversation at last is that ‘don’t you understand me when I am busy, please? And in some other cases ‘have I ever said like this before….?’

It is true that it is the understanding between people that matters in all relations. It is hard when we hear people say ‘I am busy’ when we need them. How hard it is can only be felt when you hear it said. There is logic in operation here. Our friend can wait, but time will never. Our relations will survive, but our job will not. Our people can understand, but employer can’t. Hence, in the places where we assume that we have established our ‘understanding’, we tend to take things for granted. But, the crux of the matter is that it is because of sense of comfort and security that we enjoy from our intimate relations that we concentrate on the work and it is the sincere personal relation which will survive when everything else is lost and gone.

Hence next time when you say ‘busy’ please remember that even when your friends can understand and wait, but time can’t. When time flies away, context disappears, and now when you turn to your friends they are not the same. The first attempt is to ensure that we are understood. For this, please have a little time (or invent some) to say what you are doing in short, rather than just throwing that tag expression ‘busy’ on the face of others.

I would rather prefer to say when I am actually ‘busy’, without using the much abused term ‘busy’ something different. I would say what I am doing. Let my friend get to understand what I am engaged with. Just say: ‘I am in a meeting. Will be here till late evening. Will talk later. Ok?’ This explanation is enough to say ‘how much you value the other person though you are actually busy’. Hence, shall we say something else, instead of just bragging the term ‘busy’?

sat.ansari@yahoo.com