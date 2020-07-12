Time for the piggy bank

A penny saved is a penny earned. Maybe now is the time to draw inspiration from the adage, considering our encounter with the coronavirus, which has shut away most sources of income.

However, before lamenting the shut doors, blame ourselves for growing our wants during the good times under pressure to keep our social status. Some had even borrowed heavily to win this rat race.

Rewind yourself to those old simple days when every effort was made to avoid spending.

Siblings and even cousins passed hand-me-downs from the eldest to the youngest. Same for textbooks. Farmers borrowed tractors and other agricultural implements from each other. For weddings and other social functions, utensils were borrowed from the neighbours.

Everything was repaired rather than simply thrown away. Shoes and sandals went to the cobbler, who would swell with elation seeing someone coming to get those repaired. But today, all that is forgotten and considered “old-fashioned”. Save for a rainy day. Hence, I would never get rid of my miserly traits.

While travelling, I had often skipped meals to use that money to buy a museum ticket or visit other attractions.

In Switzerland for higher studies, I always took night trains since they were free for students. Long ago, I gave up materialistic wants, maybe because I pay little heed to social status.

Even exciting sales, however low the prices, fail to attract me.

Benjamin Franklin said, “Be aware of little expenses; a small leak will sink a great ship.” Hence, saving is one of the best self-helps.

