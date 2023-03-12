Silence is a virtue

March 12, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

The less you speak, the less chance of conflict. Speaking little is a virtue, not a professional or managerial skill which you can acquire by paying a heavy fee. If you have ever paid attention to the ideals of the Buddha or Mahatma Gandhi, both taught us to be better listeners than speakers.

You can turn out to be a more adjustable and learned person, if you have a strong potential to listen and understand. Nobody loves a garrulous person. Everyone is knowledgeable enough to run and work in their personal space at their best. It is rare that motormouths are admired, unless they are wise enough to be listened to by others.

Just see the lifestyle of office personnel. It is usual to have interpersonal rivalry or even clashes. But managing that office’s hectic life is not an easy job, unless we learn to be a good listener. Two things are extremely important in life to avoid clashes: first, be ignorant of everything not worthy to be noticed; second, speak less.

Only these can help you out in managing a smooth balance in your life; rest all is okay till we manage them to the best of our capability. Mahatma Gandhi adhered to the principle of actively listening to the citizens without lecturing them.

Listening and understanding is a panacea. Many times, our speech could hurt the other person unintentionally. Everybody had the same life story, every person had their stress zones, tensions and anxiety. Nobody is perfect on this earth, we all are struggling with different things in our respective horizons. Garrulous people are best avoided. Overwhelmed by work, we are in general in no mood to tolerate someone who speaks nonstop. It is rather suggested to talk with someone in an open manner. Fruitful conversations will leave both sides in a positive attitude.

