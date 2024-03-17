Overcoming gender bias

March 17, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

India, the world’s largest democracy, created history by passing the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament some months ago. Though it took almost 30 years to achieve this, the law is something for all women in this country to rejoice about. We will be happier if the law is enforced in letter and spirit.

Tracing the history of women in leadership and administration, some socioanthropologists are of the view that earlier societies were matriarchal or gynocentric, where women were active in public work, and there was equitable distribution of resources and work.

However, over time, society took on a patriarchal, male-dominated character. Neglect and discrimination against women crept in.

Even though women have played a vital role in creating and perpetuating civilisation, they have been marginalised in the story of mankind. “History” itself is a biased term and may well be referred to as “Her story” from a feminist viewpoint.

We have to admit that mere rules and regulations are not enough to empower women. It is the mindset that is important for any real change to occur. The world has to realise and understand that gender equality is not just a fashionable term which has to be conceded grudgingly!

No to patriarchy

The respect for women and their status in society should be natural. Unfortunately, gender bias has become so deep-rooted in the human psyche that it might take ages for the patriarchal attitude towards women to change.

I take pride in the millions of ordinary, faceless Indian women with no big family names or backing who have empowered themselves. My heart warms as I watch our domestic help whizz by on her two-wheeler to her next destination. She works tirelessly from morning to night, sporting a smile. She almost single-handedly supports her family. I am in awe of the fisherwoman who comes to our neighbourhood, the flower vendor down the street, and the conservancy worker doing her work cheerfully every morning. These are all sights to behold however mundane they may seem.

Then there are woman police officers, lawyers, doctors, teachers, journalists, and many other professionals.

These women dared to get out of the confines of the stereotypical roles that were expected of them. The IT boom has seen the rise of women as programmers, team leaders, and CEOs of established companies and start-ups.

The new world order is shining. We have more women in unconventional jobs who have taken untrodden paths. There are woman truck, bus, and auto drivers in the country and fighter pilots too! We also witnessed an all-woman contingent of Army officers marching on Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

I have always been awed by the visionary poet Subramania Bharati’s superlative verses about women: Nimirntha nannadaiyum/ Nér konda paarvaiyum/ Nilathil yaarkum anjaatha nerigalum/ Thimirntha gnana serukkum …

The words can be translated thus: O behold the woman who walks with her head held high/ eyes looking straight ahead/ her unshakable conviction that makes her fear none on this land/ her pride and wisdom …

We salute you our “Sheroes”!

rjayanthi363@gmail.com