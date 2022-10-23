Open Page

Many remedies

An itchy throat can be a real downer.

Recently, when I suffered from a sore throat, everyone advised simple home remedies, knowing that I am against taking any allopathic medicine.

The first one was gargling with warm saline water, early in the morning and late in the night.

I followed that counsel with enthusiasm and energy.

But on the second day, along with the morning newspaper, I found a notice from my neighbour-cum-lawyer, threatening to sue me for public nuisance. I became overcautious and even stopped laughing aloud.

Consuming warm milk mixed with turmeric and pepper before going to bed was the next suggestion, which led me to a new discovery about my body — the combination caused severe irritation of my oesophagus. My Ayurvedic doctor said I am one in a million but that didn’t excite me.

Our domestic aide suggested that I should keep a piece of ginger soaked in honey inside my mouth, allowing the juice to mix with saliva and enter the digestive system.

The feeling was so soothing that I dozed off and almost got choked.

My pharmacist, based on his experience, strongly recommended and handed over a pouch containing an Ayurvedic powder supposedly containing 26 herbs. Just as he was handing over it, he coughed. I excused myself.

Another neighbour generously gave an unopened syrup bottle, which, after consumption, caused severe dizziness. My wife checked and found its expiry date was long past.

A search in the Net for home remedies mentioned chewing garlic. I did that, which further widened the gap with my spouse.

A friend recommended pure brandy, to be taken without any adulteration (not to be mixed with water or soda). But he seemed to have forgotten that I had given up consuming alcohol several times in the past.

Then, in a video call with my son, as I was ranting about my damaged vocal cord and failures of all the remedies, my 11-year-old granddaughter appeared on the screen and gave stern advice, and immediately terminated the call.

My throat became all right within four days.

Her advice that I followed was, “Stop talking till your throat gets fully cured.”

