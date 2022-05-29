Food in a jiffy

Ordering dishes from home at any hour of the day was beyond anyone’s wildest dreams even a few years ago

Everything needs to be instant and expeditious in this fast-paced world. There was a time when we used to wait for our mothers and grandmothers to plan and cook our favourite foods. Those occasional, much-awaited treats were highly valued as it was the only and best option available with us.

But gone are those days of patient wait. Now, we have the option of multitudinous menus available online for prompt home delivery. We can order our desired delicacies instantly in one click. It seems as if we have got some sort of charm to satiate our food cravings.

Recently on a leisurely evening, I ordered some sandwiches and a thin-crust pizza online supposed to be delivered in no more than 20 minutes. I thought to prepare some tea and coffee for all to have along with the savouries. While I was straining the tea, the doorbell rang. To my surprise, it was the delivery man with food boxes in his hand. The snacks were on my doorstep in 10 minutes, before I could even finish brewing my tea. I checked meticulously if it was my order or some wrong order delivered at the wrong address. All the boxes were labelled in detail and it was absolutely the stuff that I had ordered.

Managing such incredible and unbelievable services and coping with the maddening traffic in cities must be challenging. To amply satisfy the consumer expectations, survive market competition and outperform the rivals, this expedited delivery strategy has become imperative. I can imagine the cooks’ promptness and the delivery men’s haste moving on roads clogged with traffic to ensure deadlines and rocket-speed deliveries. Order status and rider tracking system adds to our thrill and impatience.

A few days ago, I was on a visit to my friend in her new home. I was looking for a local person to guide me to the address. I saw a delivery person out of a restaurant starting his motorbike. He was in an absolute rush to leave. I went forward to ask him but then skipped as a thought instantaneously rolled in my mind that anything on earth could probably wait but not a delivery person as he is always on his toes.

Ordering restaurant foods effortlessly sitting at home at any hour of the day were even beyond our wildest dreams. But as said, patience has its own reward. Food made by family has its own taste and the wait makes it seem even more tastier. These packed boxes of tempting delicacies fill our instant food desires but the wait, emotions attached and the love blended with the home-cooked food makes it ambrosial. As I reminisce about the special delicacies cooked by my late grandmother with love, care and zeal for us, the taste seems unparalleled. Food is truly said to be love made edible. Food and emotions are interconnected. Elixir of emotions poured in home-cooked food fills the heart and stomach both. But surely these food deliveries are also highly facilitative and toothsome.

