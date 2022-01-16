Open Page

Colours, flavours, meanings

Smiles come in a variety of colours, flavours and meanings. In all its forms, it expresses underlying emotions of someone and have an impact on others.

When a child smiles, it takes a beatific flavour and spreads fragrance all around. It seems as if divinity has descended on earth. If the smile on a mother’s face leaves an affectionate trail, a teacher’s smile is very often so comforting and occasionally a tad condescending.

In an office, while a subordinate lapses into an ingratiating smile, a boss, depending on the swings of mood, would sport an approving, friendly or stony smile.

A besotted boy finds his heart aflutter when the girl wears a furtive smile. Indeed, a lass adds dazzling effect to her beauty when under the glow of an infectious smile.

If there is an ever-smiling species, it is the ubiquitous politician. It is a smile one knows is mirthless, yet one falls to its practised vacuity.

All wins evoke a smile that beams triumphantly and all losses leave a sinking smile. All approvals come with fulsome smiles and all disapprovals turn into mere pretension of a smile.

A smile is equally capable of giving someone short shrift more decisively than what spoken words do. For, a smirk at someone is more piercing than a dismissive gesture. Wickedness turns all too lethal, if carried with a wicked smile.

If one brings a smile on someone’s face, who is in a dire situation, that smile is the best manifestation of human nature’s tenderness.

If smile is so truly a reflection of myriad and benign human emotions, one wonders why humans fall victim to hatred and rancour.

amarnsingh@hotmail.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2022 1:54:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/open-page/colours-flavours-meanings/article38273594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY