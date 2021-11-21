Celebrating superstar

Rajinikanth is a blend of all elements that makes a cinema successful, and filmmakers have been quick enough to lap up his offerings

Like many millions of fans across the world, I was exalted on seeing Rajnikanth, the style icon non-pareil of Tamil cinema, receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019. The award ceremony was sparkling and simple befitting the occasion. A dhoti-clad Vice-President and other similarly clad award winners gave a South Indian flavour to the ceremony.

In real life, Rajini’s deportment is well known to his fans owing to his presence at film functions. His penchant for speeches touching on philosophy is also well known. His greyish beard, dyed hair and his attire are something one is used to seeing. Rajini, the 51st awardee, is ever young, slim and agile which is something many of us are in awe of.

Rajini’s acceptance speech was graceful, aptly dedicating his success to his mentor, K. Balachander, a man with a Midas touch who has produced many illustrious names in the film world, Kamal being the most prominent. What a foresight this great man must have had that he hand-held Rajini casting him alongside already established actors which helped him to learn the rudiments of acting. Rajini in Netrikkan and Rajini in Thillu Mullu are diametrically opposite roles, and the success can be credited to his mentor. Rightly, this award belongs to the giant KB again.

Superstar title, stylish mannerisms on and off screen, evergreen punch dialogues and comedy roles are some of his well-known on-screen touches, but what else makes him more popular? His most striking aspects, some say are his piercing eyes, his agility, his style and so on. He is a blend of all elements that makes a cinema successful and filmmakers have only been quick enough to lap up all his offerings.

During the time 16 Vayathinile was released, a friend of mine and his group of college mates travelled from deep south to Chennai to have Rajini’s audience at his house and Rajini obliged them for a group photo. This was during his early days in cinema. His popularity soon rose among the young and old alike who imitated his mannerisms. Here was a man who set the stage on fire.

I am in awe of this particular scene, a firework dialogue in Moondru Mugam, as Inspector Alex Pandian with Senthamarai which I believe cannot be created again for its portrayal of his authority, self-confidence and above all his inimitable stylish action and sharp look.

On my visit to Nagpur, I saw a group of locals dancing to Ilayaraja’s song “Rakamma kaiyya thattu” in Rajini style. If that was so, Muthu spread his fame to Japan. Sri Raghavendra elevated his devotional side. Rajini’s fan clubs have a special connect with the actor and many fans have renamed themselves with Rajini as a prefix to their names. This happens only in South India. Rajini is well with them and yet unaffected by the excitement.

It is a surprise that despite huge commercial successes in professional life, how a man manages his spiritual connect, as known to the outside world.

shrutibala@gmail.com