Books of our life

It is interesting to know that books are connected to our life

Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you find yourself in a hall of stress with the doors of sadness and a light of darkness, then you can just open a new book and see how the characters are living in the dark with a flow of sadness from your heart.

When you flip the pages of a book reading every single line, you can dream of a world of fantasy if you want to live in fantasy. Or you can just take a humorous book and laugh at the jokes. Or you can just hold on to a self-help book, and motivate yourself. If you want to escape from the room and people around you, you can, but not unless you have a book. Books can do everything. They can help you relax or make you a detective or make you comfortable or make you intelligent and smart.

Books actually grow up with us. In childhood, we used to read children’s stories. When we were teenagers, we read novels, and as time grew, our love for books also grew. When we were children, we used to say books without pictures are extremely boring, but not now. Books have stories behind the pages which sometimes can drag our hearts and minds into it. We find ourselves in the story. They can be our friends, our motivators and whoever we want.

If we don’t love the story and if you want to change the lines, you can when you want to. In the book of your life too, grab a pen and rewrite because it’s better than crying about your story. Add a line or two, whatever you want to change, change it, until you know that the story is going on the right path. Rewrite until you can.

Books actually contain real stories of the great men who changed their stories. Books are us and authors are gods.

