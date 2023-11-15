In Kerala, playing politics over Gaza

November 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:47 am IST

The raging conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has triggered a game of political one-upmanship in Kerala. The two main coalition groups — the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) — have been quick to condemn the violence and organise pro-Palestine protests across the State, apparently in a bid to woo Muslim voters. These protesters have been focussing on the atrocities and alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The CPI(M) has seized the opportunity to connect with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Congress ally and a key constituent of the UDF, and by extension, the Muslim community, especially in north Kerala. Realising that a section of the IUML’s leaders and workers might be willing to find common ground with the Left, the CPI(M) invited the group for an event to show solidarity for Palestine, in Kozhikode on November 11. For the CPI(M), the invite marked a continuation of its attempt to be at the vanguard of a broad-based platform for minorities in Kerala.

However, political observers were caught off guard by the events that followed. Instead of turning down the invite immediately, the IUML sat on it for sometime before finally rejecting it, citing technicalities. Unfazed, the CPI(M) kept the invitation open, hoping that it would expose fault lines in the Muslim community’s platforms, which are otherwise aligned on most issues.

Also, recognising the fissures within the Congress in Malabar, the CPI(M) invited all those who are disgruntled with the Congress’ ambivalence on the Palestine question, to the solidarity event. While the Congress Working Committee (CWC) officially refrained from referring to Hamas or the word “terror” in its October 9 resolution, CWC member Shashi Tharoor caused a row by stating at a Palestine solidarity rally of the IUML in Kozhikode that Hamas is a “terror outfit”.

In this round of outreach, the Left was buoyed by the support of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a powerful body of pro-IUML Muslim scholars. Notwithstanding the IUML’s decision, the religious body sent a delegate to the Left party’s event.

The Congress, which from the beginning insisted that the IUML skip the event, was shocked to see its partner take time to reject the invite. Much to the chagrin of the IUML leadership, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) publicly reminded its oldest ally in Kerala that no joint campaigns had been held with Left parties previously even on issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment)Act and the conflict in Manipur. On these issues, both the coalitions had a similar stand.

At the same time, the Congress taunted the CPI(M) for attempting to reach out to the IUML despite repeated humiliations, adding that the CWC was the first to extend its unconditional support to the Palestinians through a resolution.

While this might be true, the episode also underscores the fact that the national party could seem, to voters, muddled on this issue. Drawing on the lesson, the PCC scrambled to announce a similar rally in Kozhikode on November 23. The IUML will be invited to this event too. Apart from its stated objective, the Congress is seeking to use the platform to dismiss all speculations of the IUML having any dilemmas. It also hopes to shed light on its rival’s apparent plan for political gains.

Amid all this political churning, the central Travancore region has been conspicuously silent. The Catholic Church, which holds sway in the region, is not at all happy that these parties are vying for ‘Muslim votes’. For the Church, the growing support for Gaza has become a symbol of political Islam exerting control over secular political organisations. In fact, the issue even appears to have resulted in some Catholics extending greater support to Israel. It is no surprise then that the two Kerala Congress factions, which have a significant command over the Catholic votes, have chosen not to speak up.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has so far adopted a cautious approach, has announced four rallies across the State focusing on the terror caused by Hamas. The party hopes that this will help it regain the trust of Christian voters who have been alienated by the protracted riots in Manipur and the government’s failure in bringing the situation in the Northeast under control.