No yoga, no peace

Respected Madam/Sir,

Yoga means what? No, no, you tell me. Hello madam/ sir, you answer my question. Yoga means what? Yoga means relaxation and peace of mind and all no? Instead what is happening to Mr. Mathrubootham? Nonstop irritation.

Two days back, after Seniors Intermediate Yoga, our friends group is walking home and doing normal daily talks. Politics cricket cinema Modi and all. Suddenly Prathapan said hello friends whether you are knowing that Indira Gandhi is actually secret daughter of Mahatma Gandhi with Mrs. Mountbatten? Mohammed Usman started laughing and laughing as if tractor getting breakdown. He said Prathapan, what nonsense you are talking? How can Lady Mountbatten become mother of Indira Gandhi? What nonsense I say?

Prathapan said, Usman, look in my phone. I will show you message on WhatsApp. Full story is there with secret photos and all. Whether they will put such shocking truth in history textbook? Never. Thank god people are now finding out these real truths because of WhatsApp.

I said Prathapan, whether you will believe anything coming on WhatsApp? He said Mathrubootham, anything means what? Look, there is photo and full details of secret letter from secret government department and U.K. intelligence agency and all. As if people will sit at home and do lies and chicanery and distribute?

Tell me Mathrubootham. If she is really daughter of Nehru then why her surname is Gandhi? Why it is not Indira Nehru? EUREKA! LIES EXPOSED! AGENDA EXPOSED!

What I should have done? I should have said Prathapan, enjoy WhatsApp. See you tomorrow for yoga. Instead, what I did? I said, Prathapan come to my flat. I am going to solve this. We sat on dining table and I put laptop and mobile phone ready for investigation. Firstly, I opened Internet encyclopaedia website on Mrs. Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi and Mrs. Mountbatten. I said look, Prathapan not even one 1 mm information is there. He said these are all lies being spread by Indian government and royal family of U.K. See! Encyclopedia itself is called Britannica.

Then I took phone and called Mrs. Mathrubootham close friend Mrs. Bhatia. She is professor of history in one college in Bhopal. I said hello Mrs. Bhatia, this is Mathrubootham from Chennai. Whether you are remembering? She said there are 2 million Mathruboothams in Chennai, please be clear I have class in 20 minutes. I am Kamalam Mathrubootham’s husband, I said, calling for urgent matter.

She said oh my god what happened to Kamalam? Oh my god, why god did not take me before my dear Kamalam. I said Mrs. Bhatia, no no. She is perfectly fine. I said one urgent question is there. Whether Mrs. Indira Gandhi is really daughter of Mahatma Gandhi and Mrs. Mountbatten? Immediately Mrs. Bhatia is cutting the phone, but after saying 10-15 words. I think it is Punjabi abuses.

Prathapan said see Mathrubootham, they are afraid to admit the shocking truth. I said Prathapan, we will do more research. What is the age difference between Mrs. Mountbatten and Mrs. Gandhi? Mrs. Mountbatten is in boarding school in U.K. when Mrs. Gandhi is being delivered. While Mahatma Gandhi is doing gajabuja against Britishers in Bombay. Now you see, you fool?

Prathapan said, maybe British Intelligence agency has changed all the dates. If you have guts, show me birth certificate. Oho. You will show WhatsApp mannankatti but I have to show birth certificate is it, Prathapan? Ok, then I am sending you something on WhatsApp, please believe every word okay? Then I sent him all the abuses Mrs. Bhatia is saying on phone.

Yours in exasperation,

J. Mathrubootham