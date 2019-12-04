Uptick in tiger numbers

It is glad tidings that the tiger population in India has gone up from 750 in the last four years to 2,976 (December 3). However this would now mean the need for a corresponding vacation of human habitations near forest buffer areas. There is also the issue of inbreeding as with the rise in numbers, there has to be “better dispersal”. Such important details need to be clarified.

Expanding existing sanctuaries and creating new ones are also crucial.

R. Sampath,

Chennai