UN meeting on Kashmir

It passes one’s understanding why the United Nations Security Council convened for the second time a closed-door meeting on Kashmir at China’s insistence despite other member-countries of the global entity like France, Russia, the U.S. and the U.K. having opposed China’s earlier efforts against India. India has categorically declared to the global community that its move of diluting Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories was an internal matter and advised Pakistan to come into terms with reality. Given this stance, what right does China have to poke its nose into Kashmir issue? Intentions of China, Pakistan’s all-weather ally, are malicious and malafide, with an evil design of exerting undue global pressure on New Delhi.
E. Sethuramalingam,
Kollak, Kerala
