To kill a general

Qassem Soleimani was reportedly Iran’s second most important man after Ayatollah Ali Khomeini and a larger motive behind his killing cannot be ruled out.

It is an election year for President Donald Trump, and there are reports that Mr. Trump may have ordered the strike to boost his prospects. The Osama bin Laden operation by Barack Obama could have been uppermost in his mind. But Laden was a non-state actor, a terrorist, while Soleimani was a key ally in the U.S.’s fight against the Islamic State. The attack is also being called a diversionary ploy for Mr. Trump to drive attention away from more pressing domestic issues, like his impeachment. Global crude oil prices have already soared as a result of the ongoing turbulence in the region. The impact will be felt worldwide, including in India. Additionally, New Delhi has the bothersome task of adopting a ‘please all’ attitude not only towards the U.S. and Iran but also other key players (Front page, “Iraqi Parliament votes to expel U.S. troops,” Jan. 6).

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

