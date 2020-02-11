The dazzlers

No one would have predicted that Bangladesh, considered minnows, would be roaring all the way to take the U-19 World Cup cricket title, steamrolling superior teams (‘Sport page, “Sensational Tiger Cubs conquer the world”, February 10). It is also gratifying that the victorious Bangladeshi captain not only gracefully congratulated the Indian team but was also bold enough to admit with regret the uncalled for aggressive postures by his team. Such an admission, even a captain of a senior team would hate to make. Maturity of thought at an young age deserves appreciation. Bangladesh should not let go of the victory as a flash in the pan but capitalise on it to build up its senior team. India fought hard to defend a below par score. What ultimately made the difference was India giving away 33 extras, most of them wides, with pacers wayward many times.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai