The efficiency and professionalism of the police is always questioned in almost every region of the country; it appears to be more pronounced in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (“Mapping out the police overhaul in U.P.”, March 29). Political interference in the working of the police has resulted in a very bad state of law and order, translating into gross injustice for the common man. There have been an array of discussions on police reforms but the political class seems to unite against it because of its own vested interests. In the end, subtle police reforms such as making it an independent and autonomous force are the only solution to ensuring the best possible law and order situation and delivering justice to the common citizen.

Karan Choudhary,

Pathankot, Punjab