The efficiency and professionalism of the police is always questioned in almost every region of the country; it appears to be more pronounced in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (“Mapping out the police overhaul in U.P.”, March 29). Political interference in the working of the police has resulted in a very bad state of law and order, translating into gross injustice for the common man. There have been an array of discussions on police reforms but the political class seems to unite against it because of its own vested interests. In the end, subtle police reforms such as making it an independent and autonomous force are the only solution to ensuring the best possible law and order situation and delivering justice to the common citizen.
Karan Choudhary,
Pathankot, Punjab
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor